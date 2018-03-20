Little Women's Melissa Hancock Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges in Fatal Car Crash: Report

Melissa Hancock, who was featured on Little Women: Atlanta, reportedly pleaded guilty on Friday to two misdemeanor charges relating to a fatal car crash in November 2017.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Hancock, 25, pleaded guilty in Virginia Beach Circuit Court on Friday and was fined $150 for the two misdemeanors charges: driving the wrong way on Interstate 264 and failing to obey a highway sign. The newspaper also reported that Hancock still faces a felony manslaughter charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Hancock was arrested in November for allegedly driving under the influence in a fatal car crash in Virginia Beach. The public relations director for the Virginia State Police previously told PEOPLE the two-vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver occurred around 2 a.m.

A representative for Virginia Beach Circuit Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Virginia State Police

RELATED: Little Women: Atlanta‘s Melissa Hancock Arrested for DUI in Fatal Car Crash

Hancock, 25, was allegedly driving westbound on the I-264 in the eastbound lanes when her 2011 Cadillac struck Daniel Dill’s 2009 Mazda head on. Dill was transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital where he died of his injuries on Sunday. He was 29.

Dill’s sister, Kelly Vazquez, previously told PEOPLE her brother — who was a member of the United States Coast Guard — was on his way to pick up his wife Natalia.

After the crash, Hancock was charged and arrested with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way, authorities previously told CBS News.

The Virginian-Pilot also reported that although Hancock’s blood alcohol content tested at .122 two hours after the crash, prosecutors said on Friday that it was actually between .17 and .19.

United States Coast Guard

RELATED: Victim in Crash with Little Women‘s Melissa Hancock Was USCG Member en Route to Pick Up Wife

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE Hancock is currently being held at Virginia Beach Jail without bond. Her next scheduled court date is for May 23.