Melissa Claire Egan Announces Exit from The Young and the Restless After 'Six Wonderful Years'

The rumors are true.

After several days of speculation that Melissa Claire Egan would be leaving The Young and the Restless, the soap star confirmed on her Twitter page that she is exiting the show after six years.

“After much thought and six wonderful years, I have decided to leave The Young & the Restless,” she wrote. “I love this show (and this genre) so very much, and am so grateful to this amazing crew and cast, especially my beyond wonderful Josh Morrow. This cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes at Sony and CBS are truly the best at what they do and are my family. To you incredible fans, thank you for EVERYTHING. This isn’t goodbye. Truly. Just goodbye for now.”

Egan first joined the show in late 2011 as Chelsea Lawson, a bad-girl con artist pregnant with Billy’s child. Over the course of six years, her character has evolved into a far more loving person — falling in love, getting married, divorced, and more. Egan’s portrayal earned her nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards in both 2013 and 2014.

Though Egan is exiting the show, her message with its closing notes of “goodbye for now” leaves hope for fans that she might one day return in some capacity.

CBS did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.