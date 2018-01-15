Melissa Benoist 'Proud' of Changes on Supergirl Set After EP Fired for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist says she’s “extremely proud of” the atmosphere on the set of the show after executive producer Andrew Kreisberg was fired by Warner Bros. Television following allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking to reporters after Paramount Network’s panel promoting her new mini-series Waco on Monday, the 29-year-old actress said Kreisberg’s behavior was a “major disappointment.”

“I do have to say the way our show has recovered as a cast and a crew together, we have an atmosphere on set now that I’m extremely proud of,” she said at the event at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California. “There are a lot of amazing men that work on our show and a lot of amazing women that are in big powerful positions on our show as well. Now one of our co-showrunners is a female, and we have executive producer Sarah Schechter.”

The Glee alum added, “We are all in the fight for equality and safer atmospheres in the work space.”

Kreisberg — who also served as executive producer on The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — was let go in November after Variety reported 15 women and four men alleged sexual harassment and other physical misconduct by Kreisberg that ultimately created a toxic work environment. Kreisberg has strongly denied the allegations.

In the midst of the Time’s Up movement, Benoist said she thinks things are improving — and can continue heading in that direction if people are willing to understand one another.

“It’s maybe as simple as standing in each other’s shoes for a day across genders and across sexuality and across any platforms,” she explained. “I definitely think it’s a matter of listening to each other, and it’s hard to talk about something when you’re still in the thick of it, when you’re still engulfed in sorting out the confusion. But I have a lot of hope, and I think that people are better than the way things have been.”