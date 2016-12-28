Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Files for Divorce from Blake Jenner: Report

Melissa Benoist and husband Blake Jenner are reportedly ending their marriage.

The Supergirl star, 28, recently filed divorce papers from The Edge of Seventeen actor, 24, citing irreconcilable differences and is not seeking either party to give spousal support, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The actress also requested to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist.

Benoist and Jenner, who have no children together, tied the knot in spring 2015 after getting engaged in July 2013. They were last spotted together at September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The former couple met while playing love interests on Ryan Murphy‘s musical TV series Glee in 2012.

Jenner guest starred in two episodes of CW’s Supergirl earlier this year.