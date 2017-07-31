Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are flying high.

The Supergirl costars and real-life couple touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, back in Hollywood after filming their show in Vancouver, Canada.

The actors appeared in good spirits after the flight, sharing a laugh as they made their way through LAX.

Benoist looked chic and comfortable for the journey, wearing a sleeveless top with collar detail with jeans and white sneakers. Wood kept things casual in a denim button-down shirt over a white t-shirt with dark pants and a baseball cap.

The duo’s romance began just a few months after both Benoist, 28, and Wood, 29, split from their previous partners.

Benoist filed for divorce from her Glee costar-turned-husband Blake Jenner in December after nearly two years of marriage. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, she cited irreconcilable differences and is not seeking either party to give spousal support.

Benoist and Jenner, who have no children together, wed in spring 2015 after getting engaged in July 2013. They were last spotted together at September’s Toronto International Film Festival. The former couple met while playing love interests on Ryan Murphy‘s musical TV series Glee in 2012.

Wood was previously tied to his Containment costar Hanna Mangan Lawrence, whom he reportedly split from in January.

The actor joined the CBS series in 2016 and stars opposite Benoist’s Kara Danvers as her on-screen romance, Mon-El.