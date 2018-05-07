Supergirl's Melissa Benoist to Make Broadway Debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Aurelie Corinthios
May 07, 2018 01:32 PM

Melissa Benoist is heading to Broadway.

The Supergirl star will make her debut this summer in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

“June 7th — and I could not be more excited,” Benoist, 29, announced Monday on Instagram.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Benoist’s limited run ends August 4.

“The stage has always felt like home to me, and the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented Beautiful family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest,” the actress said in a statement. “Carole’s music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night.”

The musical is playing at New York’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Supergirl airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on the CW.

