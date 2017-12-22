Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner Finalize Divorce

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced.

The duo reached a property settlement agreement, which they did not file with the court, TMZ first reported. Instead, they told the judge that they had resolved all issues. A rep for Benoist did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The 29-year-old Supergirl actress filed for divorce nearly a year ago citing irreconcilable differences and did not seek either party to give spousal support, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The actress also requested to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist.

Benoist and Jenner, who don’t have any children together, wed in spring 2015 after getting engaged in July 2013.

The Image Direct

The former couple met while playing love interests on Ryan Murphy‘s musical TV series Glee in 2012.

“I thought she was the bomb the second I saw her, so it was just super cool to be working together,” Jenner told PEOPLE in 2014 about working with Benoist. “Thankfully, we’ve had some scenes together. Because if we didn’t, I don’t think we would have had the time to get to know each other.”

On their engagement, Jenner said: “It was fun, it was real low-key. It was private. I did sing, I sang ‘Will you marry me?’ It was funny, it was a lot like us.”

Jenner also guest-starred on two episodes of CW’s Supergirl in 2016.

“I love working with him,” Benoist told PEOPLE Now in March 2016. “We only have fun working together. He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage; Michael Stewart/Getty

A few months after Benoist filed for divorce, she was spotted getting cozy with her Supergirl costar Chris Wood.

Wood was previously tied to his Containment costar Hanna Mangan Lawrence, whom he reportedly split from in January.

The actor joined the CBS series in 2016 and stars opposite Benoist’s Kara Danvers as her on-screen romance, Mon-El.