The Way They Were: Melissa Benoist & Blake Jenner's Cutest Couple Pics

In a move that shocked fans of Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner’s on- and off-screen romance, the Supergirl actress filed for divorce from her actor-husband this week, citing irreconcilable differences.

The normally private couple, who met on the set of Glee in 2012 and worked together on other TV projects, wed in the spring of 2015 after a two-year engagement — and provided the utmost #relationshipgoals for fans, posting a slew of sweet ‘grams on their respective social media accounts.

“I thought she was the bomb the second I saw her, so it was just super cool to be working together,” Jenner told PEOPLE in 2014 about working with Benoist on Glee. “Thankfully, we’ve had some scenes together. Because if we didn’t, I don’t think we would have had the time to get to know each other.”

“We only have fun working together,” she added in a separate PEOPLE interview. “He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always.”

Here, we take a look back at Benoist and Jenner’s sweetest social media moments.

We're glued to the screen like this 😵for the whole episode @supergirlofficial @blakedaflake #supergirl A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 25, 2016 at 8:57pm PST

I think it should be everyday but here's a hug with my man #nationalhugday A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 21, 2016 at 4:18pm PST

We are here!!!! #goldenglobes @blakedaflake A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 10, 2016 at 4:18pm PST

To my best friend and my partner in crime, I love you and wish you the very best of birthdays of today. @Melissabenoist Thank you for being the best person I know. 😍👌😘 A photo posted by Blake Jenner (@blakedaflake) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Happy birthday to @blakedaflake 🎉❤️🎉–you are the most wonderful man I know. Thank you for being born🙂 I love you! A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Aug 27, 2015 at 11:54am PDT

There was one time we were at the pantheon. #tbt A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Sep 3, 2015 at 5:43pm PDT

…and nose smooshing @blakedaflake A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jun 14, 2015 at 4:16pm PDT

GLAAADiators #roma A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Apr 20, 2015 at 4:36am PDT

🎉🎉 A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Dec 31, 2014 at 10:31pm PST

Happy Birthday to @blakedaflake …I'm so crazy happy you were born!! ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Aug 27, 2014 at 12:21pm PDT

We threw ourselves down a mountain #snowday @blakedaflake A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Dec 28, 2013 at 1:30pm PST

