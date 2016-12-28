The Way They Were: Melissa Benoist & Blake Jenner's Cutest Couple Pics

In a move that shocked fans of Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner’s on- and off-screen romance, the Supergirl actress filed for divorce from her actor-husband this week, citing irreconcilable differences.
The normally private couple, who met on the set of Glee in 2012 and worked together on other TV projects, wed in the spring of 2015 after a two-year engagement — and provided the utmost #relationshipgoals for fans, posting a slew of sweet ‘grams on their respective social media accounts.
“I thought she was the bomb the second I saw her, so it was just super cool to be working together,” Jenner told PEOPLE in 2014 about working with Benoist on Glee. “Thankfully, we’ve had some scenes together. Because if we didn’t, I don’t think we would have had the time to get to know each other.”
“We only have fun working together,” she added in a separate PEOPLE interview. “He’s my person to act with. He’s my favorite scene partner, always.”
Here, we take a look back at Benoist and Jenner’s sweetest social media moments.
We’re not crying. You’re crying.