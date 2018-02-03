Is Melania Trump Secretly a Fan of Cecily Strong's Impression of Her on SNL?

Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong has it on good authority that Melania Trump is secretly a fan of the comedian’s humorous portrayal of her on the show.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 33-year-old SNL star revealed that she had briefly met the First Lady when Donald Trump, the then-Republican presidential nominee, controversially hosted the show in 2015.

While Strong added that she didn’t “remember [Melania] saying anything” to her directly, she claimed that during a dinner for the show, Melania “Pointed at me when she walked in, and then I think [Donald Trump] said, ‘She likes your impression.’ ”

“I’ve heard it through the grapevine that she watches the show and likes it,” she continued.

RELATED: Melania and the Other Women in Donald Trump’s Life Are ‘Not Sorry’ in SNL‘s Beyoncé Parody

Strong also revealed that she’s convinced the First Lady is purposefully playing up her “curious icicle” side to give the cast some funny material to work with.

“When she decorated the White House for Christmas, I think that was a gift she gave to us,” Strong continued. “And that white dress staring at the ballerina, that was for us.”

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Strong had previously revealed that when it comes to playing Melania, she tries “to play her likeable.”

“She’s glamorous, and I don’t really like to go mean with my comedy,” the actress explained during an interview with Today in 2016. “She never asked to be political, so when I play her, we try to keep it nice and keep her fun. I try to play her likable.”

She also admitted that she had actually “asked” to play the First Lady on the show. “I love her,” she added.