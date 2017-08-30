WATCH: Mel B Gets Her 'Revenge' on Simon Cowell — By Stabbing Him on America's Got Talent

She stormed off the America’s Got Talent stage last week after fellow judge Simon Cowell made a crude joke about her wedding night, but on Tuesday, Melanie “Mel B” Brown got her revenge.

During a performance by mentalist Colin Cloud, the 42-year-old former Spice Girls singer was given the chance to stab Cowell with a white knife chosen by an audience member from a selection of five blades — and Brown didn’t hesitate a second.

Of course, after plunging the knife several times into the 57-year-old judge’s chest, Brown was informed by Cloud that the knife was in fact made of rubber. Still, the moment gave Cowell a good laugh.

“Obviously Mel, we couldn’t kill Simon in front of a live studio audience,” Cloud said, later revealing that the other four knives were in fact real.

“No!” a frustrated Brown said. “Ugh! Gosh, why did I choose you!”

The whole act was in good fun — but Brown wasn’t laughing during her showdown with Cowell on AGT‘s Aug. 22 episode.

Their spat came after a magician suffered a technical malfunction during his performance. “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” Cowell said. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”

Brown, who is in middle of a tumultuous divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte, was none too happy — flinging her glass of water at Cowell before walking out of the studio live on air.

“He should know, if you say something inappropriate he’s gonna get like, stuff thrown at him,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight after the episode, adding that she had told him he was “an a——” during the break.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Brown was previously ordered to pay ex Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

The singer filed for divorce in March after nearly 10 years of marriage and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison. She also requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support in her filing. The pair are due in court again in late September.