Mehgan James Is ‘Not a Social Climber’ in Rob Kardashian Relationship, Says Source: ‘She Was Famous Before’

Rob Kardashian‘s family may be wary of him dating a fellow reality star, but a source close to Mehgan James insists that she “is not a social climber.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that Kardashian, 30, is now seeing James, 26, who appeared on Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club and VH1’s Basketball Wives LA.

Although the Arthur George sock designer’s family is “not thrilled” about his new romance with James — “They hope it’s short-lived, because she seems like drama as well,” an insider previously told PEOPLE — the source says James has no underlying motive in dating the Rob & Chyna star.

“She is smart and business-oriented. She has her own business — a fashion line called 800 West — and went to school for business at the University of Houston,” says the source. “She was in TV long before she met Rob, so she’s not trying to be with him to be famous. She was famous before that.”

“Mehgan is level-headed and grounded, and also very loving, humble and kind-hearted,” the source says, and adds, “But she also doesn’t take any B.S. from people; she will stand on her own two feet.”

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

The new romance comes just three months after Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna ended their yearlong relationship.

After a year of ups and downs, including screaming matches, therapy sessions and even a paternity test, which were documented on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, Kardashian and Chyna’s romance came to an end in February.

Despite their split earlier this year, the exes appear to be amicable. On Tuesday, Kardashian penned a heartwarming tribute to his ex-fiancée on Instagram, in which he referred to Chyna as “the woman I love.”

“On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child,” Kardashian wrote about the mother of their child, Dream Renée. “She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna.”

When reached by PEOPLE on Wednesday, a rep for James would not confirm or deny if the star is dating Kardashian.