Megyn Kelly to Colleagues Supporting Tom Brokaw: 'You Don't Know What You Don't Know'

Megyn Kelly is weighing in on the sexual misconduct allegations that have been brought against her colleague, NBC News’ Tom Brokaw.

The Megyn Kelly Today host discussed the claims on her morning program Monday, when she shared her opinions on the support letter that was issued Friday and signed by a collective of 64 female journalists and NBC employees.

“It’s basically a character reference and they’re saying, for what it’s worth, ‘My experience with him has always been honorable and he’s always treated me well,’ ” Kelly, 47, said about the letter, signed by MSNBC star Rachel Maddow, Today show correspondent Maria Shriver and NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell in support of Brokaw, 78.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brokaw Accused of Sexual Misconduct — Including Groping — by 2 Women at NBC News: Reports

The signed letter is in response to the Washington Post and Variety reports published on Thursday in which former NBC correspondent Linda Vester claimed Brokaw made an unwanted advance, including a forcible attempt to kiss her, on two occasions in the 1990s.

While she understands the supporters’ perspective, Kelly — who alleged during her time at Fox that Roger Ailes sexually harassed her — suggested that they may not know the full story.

“When you love the person being under attack, you want to say, ‘This has been my experience.’ I will say, the same thing did happen at Fox and the truth is, you don’t know what you don’t know,” Kelly said.

“That’s not to in any way impugn Tom, who I love and who’s been so good to me. I’m just saying, you don’t know what you don’t know,” she said. “And so what happens behind closed doors — we saw it at Fox News, you know these women came out and I remember sitting there thinking, ‘You’re wrong. It happened to me and your statements are wrong and you’re going to be proven wrong.’ I don’t feel that way here, I really don’t.”

“I love Tom, but I think letters like that can be dicey,” she concluded. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In his own denial issued by NBC and obtained by The Post, Brokaw said, “I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC.”

“The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other,” the statement continued.

Also on Friday, Brokaw released another statement in an email to his colleagues.

“I am angry, hurt and unmoored from what I thought would be the final passage of my life and career, a mix of written and broadcast journalism, philanthropy and participation in environmental and social causes that have always given extra meaning to my life,” he wrote.

Tom Brokaw Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Brokaw went on to give his version of their two meetings, during which he said she discussed her career and “office gossip.”

“I deeply resent the pain and anger she inflicted on my wife, daughters and granddaughters – all women of considerable success and passion about women’s rights which they personify in their daily lives and professions,” he concluded. “We’ll go on as a family that pursues social justice in medical emergency rooms, corporate offices, social therapy, African women’s empowerment and journalism. And no one woman’s assault can take that away.”

Vester’s lawyer told PEOPLE, ““My client stands by the allegations, which speak for themselves.”