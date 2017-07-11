Megyn Kelly will finally get her NBC morning show on Sept. 25 — and there will be an audience there to watch her.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Kelly, who has been headlining a Sunday night show on NBC since joining the network from Fox News, will have a live studio audience when her weekday show debuts this fall. The thought is that the presence of an audience will help Kelly’s show differ from Today, her lead-in and lead-out on the network.

Kelly’s direct competition, Live with Kelly and Ryan, tapes in front of a live audience in New York City. Kelly’s show premieres the same week that NBC debuts its 2017–18 primetime schedule.

Kelly’s primetime show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, debuted in June with an interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Politico was the first to report the news of Kelly’s fall show.

