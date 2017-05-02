Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin for NBC

Megyn Kelly is taking a giant step forward with her new NBC gig and will sharing a stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin come June.

“Megyn Kelly of NBC News will moderate the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin,” an NBC News Spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

“The conversation will cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cyber-security and the impact of rising military tensions,” the statement continues. “The annual conference will take place from June 1-3, 2017. The exact time and date of the plenary session will be announced in the coming weeks.”

The former FOX News has joined NBC News with a multi-year agreement that includes her anchoring an hourlong daytime program Monday through Friday, as well as a new, in-depth Sunday evening news show and contributions to the network’s larger political coverage, special events, and breaking news.

The longtime news anchor will be going up against ABC’s Live with Kelly & Ryan (hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest) during the week at the 9 a.m. ET time slot.

On Monday, Kelly took to social media to share her excitement of joining the NBC team.

First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017