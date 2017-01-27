Megyn Kelly to Host an Hour of the Today Show, Replacing Al Roker and Tamron Hall

The Today show is shaking things up.

PEOPLE has learned that Megyn Kelly, who left Fox News this month for a new role at NBC News, will either take over Today‘s third hour, currently hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker, or will take over Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb‘s 10:00 a.m. slot.

According to a source, if Kelly, 46, takes over the fourth hour, Gifford, 63, and Kotb, 52, will be bumped up to the 9:00 a.m. slot.

Hall, 46, and Roker, 62, will no longer be co-hosting an hour together.

According to the source, Roker, who’s been Today‘s weather and feature anchor since January 1996, will continue his 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. duties along with Hall.

Despite reports that Hall would be leaving the network, the source says as of right now, she’s not going anywhere. Hall also anchors MSNBC Live, a daily news program airing at 11:00 a.m. on MSNBC.

According to the source, Kelly’s Today show hour will likely begin this fall.

“The format is still in progress, but she will most likely be hosting the hour on her own,” says the insider.

NBC has not yet announced Kelly’s official role, but chairman Andrew Lack offered the journalist three new gigs at the network, including a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show, as well as a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie would be remaining in their roles as co-anchors of the show, and that Kelly’s start date is still undecided.

“She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause],” said the insider. “Fox might let her out of the non-compete, but they might not. There is so much that has to still be arranged.”

On Thursday, Roker and Hall both took to Twitter to celebrate the success of Today‘s third hour.

“Congrats to our #TODAYsTake @TODAYshow 9am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row!! @tamronhall and I are very blessed,” wrote Roker.

“Thank you @alroker!!” Hall responded. “Yes we are blessed to have an awesome team!! #TODAYsTake congrats.”