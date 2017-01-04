WATCH: Megyn Kelly Explains Decision to Move From Fox News: ‘I Need More Human Connection’

Thank you for watching. With love… pic.twitter.com/0MjyVl6vAe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2017

Megyn Kelly addressed her departure from Fox News during Tuesday’s broadcast of her show, The Kelly File.

The journalist, whose last day on Fox will be Friday, explained that her decision to exit was fueled by a need for more “human connection.”

“This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you. All of you,” Kelly, 46, began her speech.

“Now I don’t actually know most of you, so perhaps it’s not true love. But it’s the kind of feeling that makes one feel connected to another human being. And that is after all why I believe we’re here: Human connection,” she said. “The truth is I need more of that in my life, in particular when it comes to my children, who are 7, 5 and 3.”

Calling her big move to NBC the start of a “new adventure,” the mother of three expressed her gratitude to her Fox colleagues and crew. “I’m very grateful to NBC for this opportunity. And I’m deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here,” Kelly shared. “I’ve grown up here and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for.”

Concluding, “I will miss them and this show and you. And I hope our human connection continues, albeit over a different line.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Kelly will be vacating her anchor chair for a new role at NBC News. Kelly has signed on to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and also take part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.

Kelly also announced the career move in a statement on Facebook, saying she’s “delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge.”

Following the news, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie congratulated the Settle for More author on her new position and welcomed her to the network. In addition, Kelly received more congratulatory messages from NBC’s Chuck Todd, Fox’s Janice Dean and Mindy Finn as well as Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch.