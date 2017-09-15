Meghan McCain Leaves Fox News to ‘Focus on Other Things’

Meghan McCain has abruptly exited Fox News.

“Meghan has been a valuable part of Outnumbered and the Fox News team,” the network said in a statement. “We’re sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best.” McCain herself tweeted out the news, writing she was “leaving to focus on other things.”

McCain herself tweeted out the news, writing in two tweets, "I'm so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I'm leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success."

The daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain, she joined the network as a contributor back in 2015 and has co-hosted the program Outnumbered since last November. Her departure was first reported by Variety.

McCain — who identifies as a Republican — has been critical of the current administration. She did not support Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, instead voting for independent candidate Evan McMullin, and has frequently spoken out against Trump supporters. The tension has reached a fever pitch in the weeks since her father voted against a crucial Obamacare repeal plan. “May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world,” she said last month when a man at a Trump rally said her father “needs to die now!”

McCain, who first gained notoriety in 2008 while blogging about her experiences on the campaign trail during her father’s failed presidential bid, shared a heartfelt open letter in July after her father’s brain cancer diagnosis was made public. “It won’t surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father: He is the toughest person I know,” she wrote. “The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways, but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”

