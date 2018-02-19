Meghan McCain Is All Smiles with Dad John McCain in Arizona After Praising His 'Amazing Recovery'

Meghan McCain couldn’t look any happier to be spending some quality time with her father John McCain.

Just weeks after giving a positive update on her father’s brain cancer battle, The View co-host shared a new photo of the pair soaking up the sun in Arizona, where the senator lives.

“Good morning coffee from Arizona!” she wrote alongside the smiling photo. “Thank you for all so much for the wonderful video messages!”

Good morning coffee from Arizona! Thank you for all so much for the wonderful video messages! ♥️🇺🇸🌵 pic.twitter.com/YLIpzp1Sep — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 18, 2018

Just days earlier, the 33-year-old announced she would be traveling home for the weekend and asked her followers to send some positive messages that she could share with her recovering father.

“I am going home to Arizona this weekend to see my family and putting together some snapchats/videos from supporters to show my Dad,” she said. “If any of you want to send a (nice!) video message, I will share it with him! Please message on twitter or my Instagram.”

I am going home to Arizona this weekend to see my family and putting together some snapchats/videos from supporters to show my Dad. If any of you want to send a (nice!) video message, I will share it with him! Please message on twitter or my instagram – have a great weekend! xo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 15, 2018

In July, the 81-year-old — who has served Arizona in Congress since 1982 — announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, just days after he underwent a craniotomy to remove a blood clot above his eye.

Five months later, the senator was hospitalized in December at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to treat side effects related to his cancer therapy.

Earlier this month during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Meghan was happy to share some good news about her father’s health.

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

“My dad, as everyone probably knows, he has glioblastoma multi-form grade four, which is brain cancer,” she said. “He is in Sedona, Arizona, right now at our ranch doing physical therapy and he has amazing doctors and he’s doing really well.”

“It’s a really, really scary cancer. My family is no different than any other family who has experience with cancer,” she continued. “He had a sort of rough time at Christmas, and he’s made this crazy, amazing recovery which I guess I shouldn’t be surprised at. He is so resilient in so many different ways. He’s a tough bastard.”

“He’s doing well and I hope he comes back to Washington very soon,” she added. “Because I would like to see him go up against Trump a little more.”