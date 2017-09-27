Meghan McCain Is Joining The View: Report

Whoopi Goldberg reportedly has a new conservative sparing partner — Meghan McCain.

The 32-year-old daughter of Arizona Sen. John McCain has signed on as a regular cohost of The View, according to Variety. McCain’s hiring comes days after she left Fox News, and she is set to replace Jedidiah Bila, who provided a conservative point of view for the ABC talk show.

While ABC has yet to comment on the hiring, McCain is reportedly set to begin at her new job in early October, joining Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris and Sunny Hostin.

McCain abruptly announced her departure from Outnumbered, the Fox News program she co-hosted since November, tweeting that she left “to focus on other things.”

I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 15, 2017

A source told PEOPLE recently that ABC was searching for a conservative talking head to fill in a gap.

“They’ve been looking for a conservative voice since Candace [Cameron Bure] left,” the source said. “It’s important to have that at the table, and right now there’s a short list they’re considering. They will move quickly to fill the seat, and we can expect someone soon.”

Much like her father, McCain, who identifies as a Republican, has been critical of the Trump administration.

She did not support Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, instead voting for independent candidate Evan McMullin, and has frequently spoken out against Trump supporters.

What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent. https://t.co/xJmFdh93xL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 27, 2017

In July, after news of her father’s brain cancer diagnosis was made public, she wrote, “The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways, but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”