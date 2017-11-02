The View's Meghan McCain Is Engaged

Meghan McCain is a bride-to-be!

The 33-year-old daughter of Sen. John McCain, who made her debut as the newest co-host of The View earlier this month, is engaged, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Last week, Meghan, who has made numerous references to her mystery boyfriend on social media — including a photo of a home-cooked meal he prepared for her — but has not posted photos of him or revealed his identity, spoke about him on the ABC morning show with her father by her side.

Asked if he approves of his daughter’s then-boyfriend, John joked, “He’s a jerk” — prompting Meghan to bury her face in her hands and cry that her beau is “going to kill me!”

“Actually, he’s a very fine man,” said 81-year-old John, who is battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer. “I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.”

“He’s still got a lot to learn,” the Arizona Republican added to laughter from the co-hosts and crowd.

Meghan was then asked if her mystery man was “scared” to meet her father, due to his accomplishments as a decorated pilot, war hero and six-term senator.

“Well, this one works in politics and has for a long time so he wasn’t as intimidated,” Meghan replied.

“Frankly, he’s a little more conservative than I am,” her father noted.

“He’s so conservative,” Meghan agreed. “It’s interesting that I dated so many liberals that you didn’t like and I ultimately seem to have landed with the most conservative guy in the history of the world.”

