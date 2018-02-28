As the sole conservative on a liberal-leaning panel of outspoken cohosts on ABC’s The View, Meghan McCain has gotten into her fair share of heated political debates. But the 33-year-old former Fox News correspondent says those battles end when the cameras turn off.

“The idea that we’re fighting backstage? Quite frankly, nobody has time to continue the fight afterwards,” McCain said Wednesday evening during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Her assertion comes as tabloid reports claim McCain and co-host Joy Behar are feuding behind closed doors.

Megan McCain Bravo

“The only time I wish I were a man is when you’re a woman on a panel show. Because men are allowed to fight and debate and get really heated and angry and there’s an assumption that they’re friends and they’re smoking cigars and whatever,” McCain said. “I’m there to debate and to fight. It’s the point of the show, that we will have difference of opinion — it’s called the frickin’ View.”

She added that she’s “holding [her] own” when it comes to Behar’s quick comedic wit.

“It’s such a difficult job on so many different levels. It’s highly political, it’s highly nuanced. Trump’s America makes everything really polarizing, and it’s hard to sort of explain the conservative point of view with some of the topics everyday. But it’s a pleasure and it’s a challenge,” she said.

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Santiago Felipe/Getty; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

That said, McCain is aware why fans may think there’s tension among the co-hosts — admitting that she easily shows her anger and struggles to move on from their disagreements between segments.

“I have the worst resting bitch face of anyone on planet earth. And when I’m angry, I have the worst poker face, it shows up,” she said. “It’s very authentic and I’m not going to fake this, because I don’t think there’s a point.”

“I’m the worst at switching between … when something frustrates me or angers me, and this is something I need to work on, I have a hard time shaking it off and moving on. The other women are masters at it. Joy, in particular, shakes it off,” McCain continued. “On air, there are definitely segments when I have been frustrated. And you can see it, because my chest turns really red and my face — have you ever noticed I get really blotchy when I get angry? So I’ve got to work on that.”

All and all, McCain said she feels honored to have her voice on the show.

“Listen, it’s a privilege, and having the conservative seat in general is something that many conservative women covet,” she said, calling out former View conservative Elisabeth Hasselbeck. “I love Elisabeth Hasselbeck and I’m proud to do it, but it’s a challenge every day. I prep as hard for The View every day as I did for every news show I’ve ever been on.”

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that McCain and Behar are perfectly respectful of each other.

“Meghan and Joy fundamentally disagree on everything — on the show. But that’s what they are paid to do,” said the insider. “They have different politics and different views and their job is to argue about this stuff on air. But the idea that there’s fighting behind the scenes because of it is not true.”

“Two women can disagree and not be in a catfight,” the source added, pointing to a recent disagreement they had gotten into it on the show. “The day of their big ‘fight’ on air, they were acting totally normal afterwards. They’re not exactly hanging out together drinking every night. They’re two women at different stages of their lives who live in different parts of town and have different views — but they have a totally professional relationship and get along fine.”

