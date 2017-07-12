Meghan Markle Celebrates a Big '100th' Anniversary on the Suits Set!

Meghan Markle and her boyfriend Prince Harry are both busy at work — separated by an ocean and some 3,500 miles.

Harry is helping to host the glamorous Spanish royals’ state visit in London, while Markle is in Toronto celebrating a major career milestone: the 100th episode of her hit USA legal drama Suits.

The Suits cast — including Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman and new addition Dulé Hill — celebrated the occasion with a cake-cutting during a lunch break on the Toronto set Tuesday. The group cut into a towering cake designed to look like the building that houses their fictional law firm and toasted with champagne.

In June, the cast commemorated their journey to episode 100 with a live reading of their pilot episode at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

“Oh my God, I remember this,” Markle said, breaking character while reading her character’s first scene in the pilot. “I think this is my audition scene.” She then paused and motioned to creator Aaron Korsh, who was sitting next to her.

During the post-reading panel, Markle, 35, reflected on how the cast has grown closer since filming the pilot.

“We were in a group email the other day, and I was saying we’d all lived in the same corporate housing — so on top of working together, we were living together — which makes a whole different dynamic, I think,” she said. “We just became this whole family right out the gate.”

She also reflected on how much her character has grown since the pilot.

“I am so happy . . . she’s worked so hard, and I love that, as a role model, how she’s been crafted to balance it all and now have this place at the firm where she really knows her standing, and her office isn’t just because she’s a good researcher, it’s because she’s an associate,” she said. “She’s really earned that spot.”

Watch a full livestream of the Suits ATX event below.

Filming Suits has meant more time apart for Markle and Prince Harry, but the couple have found sweet ways to stay in touch — including a romantic painting called Everybody Needs Somebody To Love that Harry bought “for an important person” just days before their relationship was revealed last October.

The piece Harry bought is a diptych, where two sides of a canvas forms a single piece of artwork. In this case, the left hand canvas shows a boy and girl walking hand-in-hand, while the right canvas features the words “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” spray-painted in blue.

While it’s not known if the romantic piece, by rising British artist Van Donna, was definitely a gift for Markle the prince also asked if the acrylic, stencil and spray piece could be split in half, so that it could be shared between two different people.

“At the time nobody knew about Meghan Markle, but if it was for her then it’s a very romantic gesture,” a British art collector has told PEOPLE. “It’s a bit like a charm bracelet — where you give half of it to someone you’re involved with and keep the other half yourself. We should all learn something from it, I think.”

Suits season 7 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on USA.