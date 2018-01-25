Meghan King Edmonds' Husband Jim Says He's 'So Proud' of His Wife After She Announces RHOC Exit

Meghan King Edmonds has the full support of her husband following her announcement that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The RHOC star announced Tuesday that she’s stepping away from the hit Bravo show after three seasons, explaining her “bittersweet” decision in a lengthy blog post.

Shortly after Meghan, 33, opened up about her decision to leave the series, Jim Edmonds applauded his wife’s choice in a supportive Instagram post.

“Let’s try this again. I am so PROUD of my wife,” he captioned a selfie of Meghan. “This beautiful woman is charging through life on her own terms.”

“Please go read her blog at meghankedmonds.com and see what news she has for you all today,” Jim, 47, continued. “Sorry for the first false post. I jumped the gun. #stl #nomoreoc #sorrynotsorry.”

Meghan, who is pregnant with twin boys and shares daughter Aspen King Edmonds with Jim, said in her announcement that she “arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more.”

“As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer,” she shared.

Edmonds also said the show took a “physical toll” on her as she underwent IVF treatments in season 11, and experienced the busy life of a new mom after welcoming daughter Aspen in season 12.

“Filming is grueling!” she admitted. “After my first season I knew what to expect for round two, but even still, filming during IVF and then the beginning of pregnancy during my second season was difficult. I was hormonal and tired all the time. But my third season takes the cake: I had a newborn and had to hire a full time live-in nanny (my cousin) so as to allow me the flexibility to meet my obligations of continuous days and long hours of filming, traveling, etc.”

“My mind was often foggy as I filmed but I put on a great face and did it because I loved being a Housewife and was so grateful for my opportunity,” she said. “It was only after the season was filmed that I felt I was finally out of the newborn fog and I could look back on the past few months of season 12 with clarity. I had no idea how exhausted I actually was until I wasn’t exhausted anymore!”

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Edmonds said she knew while filming the season 12 reunion five weeks pregnant that she “was done” and wanted to spend more time with Jim — a former St. Louis Cardinals star and current baseball commentator.

“Lastly but not least importantly, I wanted to spend more time with my husband during baseball season and more time with my two young step kids who live full-time in St Louis. Jimmy and I have decided to dig our roots into the midwest as we begin to build our dream home for our rapidly expanding family,” she wrote. “I know this is what I must do. I must focus on my family and my pregnancy.”