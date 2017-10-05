Meet the Quirky Jeopardy! Champion Capturing the Internet's Heart: 'Those Who Play Against Him Are Not Worthy'

Austin Rogers has managed to crack the Jeopardy! code, all while capturing the Internet’s heart.

The New York bartender won seven nights in a row on the long-running game show, earning more than $278,000, according to ABC 7. And, thanks to his theatrics and quirky demeanor, caught — and held — the attention of the Twittersphere.

“Austin Rogers eats up contestants, chews them up, & spits them out,” one person tweeted on Tuesday. “Those who play against him are not worthy.”

Rogers even snagged his own Twitter hashtag, #austinonjeopardy, with one person writing: “There are two types of people in this world: people that like #austinonjeopardy and people that don’t matter.”

WATCH: @Jeopardy! champ becomes viral sensation; what is his secret to game show success? https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/UicXVARadI — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 5, 2017

The 38-year-old opened up about the wins — and fame — during a Thursday interview with Good Morning America. He revealed that he doesn’t own a television and isn’t a genius.

So, how’d he manage to dominate the show?

“I found ways to watch hundreds upon hundreds of episodes and I sort of — I’m not gonna say there’s a system or a code, but if you watch enough you start seeing things repeat,” he said.

Teen ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Wins the Internet with Final Answer

“If I don’t know something, I will go out of my way to try to find it out. And then once I find it, I will be like, ‘Yes! I learned something new!’ ” he continued. “That’s how I felt on the game itself when I pulled something out of thin air.”