Meet the Social Media Stars Who Will Share Their Naked and Afraid Adventure in Real Time!

Naked and Afraid is coming to your computer.

You already know the premise of the show by now: two buck naked strangers — a male and a female — are dropped into some of the world’s harshest environments with one survival item each and a canvas bag that covers up very little of the nudity.

But by the time the show airs on the Discovery Channel, it has gone through extensive post-production, editing a 21-day adventure into one episode. Inevitably, some of the footage ends up on the cutting room floor.

For the first time, viewers will get to see an episode as it unfolds.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that YouTuber Cory Williams and pro-surfer Anastasia Ashley will begin a 14-day Naked and Afraid challenge on February 20 — and will post real-time updates on their social media accounts. (They’ve been instructed how to correctly film themselves so they don’t run afoul of Facebook and Instagram’s anti-nudity policies, but we all know that mistakes can happen.)

The challenge will also be edited — with the appropriate blurring — into an finished episode of the show.

Williams, a California native, grew up hunting and fishing near the Sierra Nevada mountains. He has worked as a stuntman, an EMT, and a firefighter for the California Department of Forestry. Now living in Alaska, he considers himself an “avid outdoorsman.”

Ashley, 30, has been a professional surfer since she was 7. She says her passion for “fitness, travel and adventure” make her a perfect fit for Naked and Afraid.

Live updates from the experience will be posted on Williams’ YouTube Channel. He’ll also do some live tweeting of the adventure. Meanwhile, Ashley will be posting regularly to her Instagram and Twitter profiles. She’ll also post video on her Facebook.

The live Naked and Afraid challenge will end on Sunday, March 5 — just in time for the show’s 7th season, which premieres at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.