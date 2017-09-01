Mayim Bialik is reminding kids that learning about science can be fun!

Teaming up with YouTube Kids for their Back to School campaign, The Big Bang Theory star combined her passion for both science and entertainment and has created a playlist with some of the best science educational videos available in the platform’s gargantuan video library.

Topics range from an explanation of gravity to the world’s ugliest animal (hint: it’s the blob fish).

After starring in the long-running ’90s sitcom Blossom, the Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular author took a break from acting to pursue her education.

WATCH: Mayim Bialik’s Advice To Her Younger Self: ‘The Pain Will Become Less & Less’

Bialik, 41, earned an undergraduate degree in neuroscience, and then studied for seven more years to get a PhD in neuroscience before returning to TV with BBT.

Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory is set to return next month as part of CBS’ fall TV lineup. The upcoming season will answer big questions, like whether Amy (Bialik’s character) will accept boyfriend Sheldon Cooper’s marriage proposal and other hanging questions from last season’s exciting finale.

Whether you’re looking for some edutainment for your kids or looking to brush up on the basics for yourself, be sure to check out Bialik’s delightful playlist on YouTube Kids.