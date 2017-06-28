Famously Vocal Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik Explains Why She 'Can't Speak for a Month'

The next 30 days are going to be quite quiet for Mayim Bialik.

The Big Bang Theory star took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that she can’t speak for a month because her vocal chords are sprained.

In an Instagram video filmed by her older son, Miles, Bialik typed while he said aloud, “This is my son, Miles, talking. I sprained my vocal chords and I can’t speak — it really sucks. So we’re having a silent video with me talking.”

“I can’t talk because my vocal chords are sprained,” she continued.

Bialik, who stars as Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running CBS series, also took to Twitter to share a picture of herself at the doctor’s office.

“Me waiting for a check up from my ENT,” she wrote. “Can’t speak for a month. Yup. Check out today’s Instagram story for a vlog teaser for tomorrow.”

Last month, the actress — who joined the CBS comedy in season 3 — spoke with PEOPLE about reports that her Big Bang Theory castmates took a salary cut so that she and Melissa Rauch could get raises.

“You shouldn’t believe everything you read,” she said in an interview about her new book, Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular.

“I’m happy to report that we have a very cohesive cast and we all know that our strength is together,” she added. “We all really love each other, we love going to work and we’re very excited to do two more seasons.”