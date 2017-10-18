Mayim Bialik Apologizes Again for Harvey Weinstein Op-Ed: 'You Are Never Responsible for Being Assaulted'

Mayim Bialik has issued another apology for her controversial op-ed about the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

“Let me say clearly and explicitly that I am very sorry. What you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection against assault, nor does the way you dress or act in any way make you responsible for being assaulted; you are never responsible for being assaulted,” she tweeted Wednesday. “I applaud the bravery of the women who have come forward. I support these women as we seek out and demand accountability from the only ones responsible for assault and rape: the people who perpetrate these heinous crimes.”

“I am motivated and driven to work hard to empower women,” she added. “I am truly sorry for causing so much pain, and I hope you can all forgive me.”

The Big Bang Theory star, 41, faced major backlash after writing a story for The New York Times‘ Opinion section that critics say implied she hasn’t been harassed or assaulted because of her modest values.

“As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms,” she wrote originally. “Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the ‘luxury’ of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money.”

The actress has since said she is sorry for seeming to blame victims.

Two weeks ago, The Times published a bombshell exposé about Weinstein that revealed eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — accused him of sexual harassment.

The number of women speaking out has ballooned as both the Times and The New Yorker published stories featuring numerous other allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey, including claims of sexual assault. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and several other women added their own accounts of alleged mistreatment, and more than two dozen women have now come forward.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. His wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

Of the accusations, a spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”