Mayim Bialik Shows Off Her Whopping 1-Cent Earnings from 1990 Appearance on Doogie Howser, M.D.

Drake‘s not the only one cashing in on some throwback royalties.

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that 27 years later, she’s still making money from a 1990 appearance on one episode of Doogie Howser, M.D., the hit ABC series starring Neil Patrick Harris that ran from 1989-93.

“That’s right. GROSS was $0.02. NET to me: $0.01,” Bialik, 41, captioned a photo of the royalty check, adding a series of hilarious hashtags.

Of course, Bialik’s paychecks look a little different these days. In March, Variety reported that The Big Bang Theory‘s five original cast members — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar — all took pay cuts in order to get Bialik and Melissa Rauch raises ahead of the two-season renewal. The stars reportedly made the gesture while Bialik and Rauch, who joined the series in season 3 before becoming regulars in season 4, were still in the process of negotiating new contracts.

According to the outlet, the original five stars, who currently earn around $1 million per episode, would make $100,000 less per episode in the 11th and 12th seasons. That $500,000 would be split between Rauch and Bialik, who are both currently in the $200,000 range, bringing their new per episode rate to around $450,000.

The Big Bang Theory season 11 premieres Sept. 25 on CBS. Cha-ching!