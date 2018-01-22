Max Minghella Reveals The Handmaid's Tale Cast Sings Taylor Swift Karaoke on Set

When the cameras aren’t rolling, The Handmaid’s Tale cast knows how to “Shake It Off.”

Despite the heavy nature of the show, Max Minghella shared on the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet that the stars behind the Hulu hit know how to keep it light on set.

“We really do have fun. I think because the show is so dark,” the 32-year-old actor said on the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show. “There’s a lot of karaoke. There’s a lot singing on set. I’m giving away secrets… There was a lot of Taylor Swift singing with this new album coming out.”

Minghella also admitted that he had no idea how popular the show would get, especially given the current political climate.

“We made the show before this administration and we never could’ve anticipated what could’ve happened,” he said. “It’s a very surreal experience.”

He added, “We’ve always tried to make a show that is a good TV show. That’s why I signed on to do it. That’s why I love it. I always want to find out what happens next.”

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale — a haunting and harrowing adaptation of the classic Margaret Atwood novel — will premiere April 25.

The 13-episode season will be focused and shaped by the pregnancy of Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and her struggle to find her daughter inside the nightmare that is Gilead. Returning players in addition to Moss and Minghella include Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne, Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd.

When Entertainment Weekly spoke to executive producer and writer Bruce Miller earlier this month, he had one suggestion for how to prepare for viewings: “a bottle of scotch.”

