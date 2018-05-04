From Brotherly Love to Growing Up: Where Are the Lawrence Brothers Now?

Few brothers were as successful (and crush-worthy) as Joey, Matthew and Andrew (a.k.a. Andy) Lawrence were back in the ’90s and early 2000s.

They may have pursued different acting gigs shortly after starring in the ’90s sitcom Brotherly Love, but the trio continued to work together through the years. They even formed a band together aptly titled Still Three and released their first single, “Lose Myself,” in February 2017 — and proved once more that nothing is stronger than a bond shared among brothers who just get each other (and their very similar career paths.)

As we hope for an onscreen reunion or Brotherly Love reboot, we’re checking in on the famous brothers to see what they’ve been up to.

Joey Lawrence

Where you know him from: Blossom, Melissa & Joey and Dancing with the Stars

The eldest Lawrence brother made a splash on Blossom, opposite Mayim Bialik, debuted his first solo album as a teen and made it to the top three on Dancing with the Stars in 2006 before getting eliminated. In 2009, he starred alongside Melissa Joan Hart in the ABC Family’s (now Freeform) TV movie, My Fake Fiancé, which went on to become so successful it inspired a sitcom, Melissa & Joey, starring both actors. Matthew and Andrew even guest-starred on the show.

In July 2017, Joey ran into financial trouble. He and his wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, filed for bankruptcy with just $8,000 in the bank and $60 in cash after accumulating $355,517.27 worth of liabilities — including $132,000 in credit card bills, $100,000 owed for automobiles, $88,000 in back taxes, $54,000 in unpaid rent and $32,000 for an unpaid loan.

Less than a year later, in March 2018, the couple settled their case.

Matthew Lawrence

Where you know him from: Mrs. Doubtfire and Boy Meets World

Back in the day, Matthew made us laugh and swoon on Boy Meets World, where he played Shawn Hunter’s (Rider Strong) big brother, Jack Hunter. Since then, the actor snagged a role in The Hot Chick and even reprised his BMW role in the show’s reboot, Girl Meets World, in 2015.

Currently, the middle brother is celebrating big news: he is engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, who he first met in 2006 when Joey was competing on the show.

Andrew Lawrence

Where you know him from: Recess, The Other Me, Hawaii Five-0

Unsurprisingly, the youngest Lawrence brother started out as an actor just like his siblings. Aside from starring on Brotherly Love, Andy has also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, The Other Me, and Hawaii Five-0. Big Recess fans will also recognize the star’s voice as that of T.J. Detweiler. While he has an upcoming film project, Better Than Love, with brother Matthew, Andy is also focusing on his music career.