Matthew Broderick Joins Katrina: American Crime Story — Which Controversial Real-World Figure Will He Play?

By @jameshibberd

Posted on

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

The cast of the second cycle of American Crime Story keeps getting better

Matthew Broderick has just signed on to the next edition covering the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He’s going to play Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown, who was in charge of the government’s response to the disaster and was widely singled out for criticism. “Brownie,” as President George W. Bush dubbed him, was handed the FEMA reins despite lacking any qualifications for the job and was perceived as being in over his head.

Broderick joins Annette Bening, who was previously set as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco, in the cast. Executive producer Ryan Murphy has suggested that frequent collaborator Sarah Paulson — who won an Emmy for the first edition of ACSThe People vs. O.J. Simpon — will also have some kind of new role in the anthology series.

Katrina: American Crime Story is expected to air in 2018. A third edition focusing on the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace is planned for later that same year. The franchise has also picked up the rights to Jeffrey Toobin’s book about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

For Broderick, this project will represent the most episodes of a TV series he’s ever done. The actor is known for films such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Glory, War Games and 2017 best picture nominee Manchester by the Sea.