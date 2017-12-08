Though the upcoming second season of The Crown will take place in the early 1960s, the show’s star Matt Smith is already thinking ahead to the present.

During Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 35-year-old actor made his casting choice for the role of Meghan Markle in a future season of the Netflix original drama about the British royal family.

“Who’s that singer? Who’s the singer who goes out with Justin Bieber? Selena Gomez!” said Smith, who was a guest with his costar Claire Foy.

“You love Selena Gomez,” Foy, 33, quipped before Smith double-downed on his decision saying, “She’s playing Meghan Markle!”

On Nov. 27, Meghan and fiancé Prince Harry announced their engagement followed by the news that their wedding will be in May at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“We love it that they’re getting married, it’s amazing,” Foy told host Andy Cohen. “She’s an actress so that’s great,” she added before Smith jokingly argued, “Well she’s not anymore, her life is over.”

One day after the royal engagement news, it was announced that Meghan would officially no longer be portraying fan favorite Rachel Zane on the hit USA legal drama, Suits. In addition, Meghan confirmed she would be retiring from acting to focus on her royal duties.

Earlier this month, Smith expressed that he “feels sorry” for Markle as she will be forced to adhere to tradition and royal custom, something his The Crown character, Prince Philip, was familiar with as he struggled with the same transition Markle is about to confront when he married Queen Elizabeth II (played by Foy).

“I feel sorry for her,” Smith said during a talk at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. “It’s such a transition in her life, and it’s such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain — how exciting for her.”

Season two of The Crown starts streaming on Netflix from Dec. 8.