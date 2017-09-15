This Sunday’s Emmys will be a very special occasion for English actor Matt Smith — it’ll be his first time at the awards!

“I’ve never been to the Emmys so I’ve got no idea what to expect,” Smith, 34, told PEOPLE Thursday at the Audi Celebrates the 69th Emmys event.

Smith is perhaps best known for his role as the eleventh incarnation of The Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who; he also currently stars as Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Netflix’s The Crown.

If any of Smith’s nominated castmates take home a golden statue at Sunday’s awards, he says the crew will “play it by ear” when it comes to celebrating. “Go dancing I guess or go for a nice meal. I don’t know. We’ll see!”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Is ‘The Crown’ a Prestige Drama Worth Watching?

“I am hopeful, obviously, that Claire [Foy] gets a victory and [John] Lithgow,” Smith added of his nominated cast members. “And it would be nice if The Crown gets some wins …”

When asked about how he’s getting ready for the show, Smith said, “I just turn up man, you know what I mean?”

“I just put a suit on. I have a shower. Get ready. Half of an hour, I’m done. Go upstairs and have a beer, get in my car, see my friends, go and have a dance if we win,” he added.

But even if The Crown doesn’t win anything, there is something else for Smith to look forward to — the chance to meet the cast of Big Little Lies.

“I literally just watched all seven [episodes] of Big Little Lies today and I thought that was brilliant,” Smith continued. “So if I saw any of them I’d be like, ‘Oh man I just watched you yesterday and you were fantastic!’ ”

Earlier this year, The Crown picked up two Golden Globes and is set to return for its second season on Dec. 8.

RELATED VIDEO: The Emmy Awards By the Numbers

The new season of The Crown — the last for Smith and Foy— covers the Queen’s reign from 1956-64. Of course, things have changed since we first saw Elizabeth ascend the throne: She has a new prime minister, Prince Philip has a new beard and there is a growing strain between the Queen and Philip.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.