Lots of changes are in store for the Roloff family.

“My life has changed. The family is going separate ways and in different directions,” family matriarch Amy Roloff says in a new Little People, Big World promo of the upcoming season.

Next month, the reality series will return to TLC and give audiences an inside look at the family’s recent transitions, including Zach and Tori Roloff raising firstborn son Jackson Kyle and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcoming daughter Ember Jean.

“Ember had some trouble gaining weight. I’m pumping and bottle feeding and breast feeding and doing everything that I can,” a discouraged Audrey explains.

“There’s an issue with her mouth, which is why she’s not latching.” Jeremy says about his daughter. “The doctor recommended surgery. It’s been really hard to watch her just be in pain,” Audrey says about her baby girl.

Fans of the series will also see the progression of Amy’s relationship with her boyfriend Chris.

Amy Roloff and her boyfriend, Chris TLC

“My relationship with Chris means the world to me, but balancing a personal relationship and your family life is hard. Sometimes you may have to give up something, but which one?” she says.

Since her divorce from Matt Roloff was finalized in May 2016, Amy has been living in the family home on the farm. “I’ll stay here as long as I can,” Amy says.

Although the former couple had reached an agreement about her living situation, Matt wants to raise the question about her staying at the house, which has impacted his romance with his girlfriend and farm manager Caryn.

Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn TLC

When Matt asks Amy if she’d ever want to move into a smaller house, she tells him, “I don’t think so,” to which Matt replies, “It’s not fair.”

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” says Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

And Caryn agrees. “I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” she tells Matt. “I want to make our own decisions.”

Though Amy hopes to maintain her residence on the family farm indefinitely, big changes may be on the horizon.

Amy Roloff

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm. Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it,” Matt tells Amy while sitting with eldest twin sons Jeremy and Zach.

Jeremy tells her: “We just need to know your plan.”

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement?” Amy asks, to which Matt refutes: “You’re missing my point, you’re not listening.”

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.