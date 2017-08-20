Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Turned Down the Role of Phil on Modern Family: 'I'm Not the Guy for This'

On another Earth in a parallel universe, Matt LeBlanc is playing goofy dad Phil Dunphy on Modern Family.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the Friends and Episodes star revealed that he was offered the plum role back in 2009 but turned it down because he felt he wasn’t right for the part — which ultimately went to Ty Burrell.

Recalling his reaction to the pilot script, LeBlanc said, “I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, (but) I’m not the guy for this. I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch.”

As USA Today notes, Modern Family could have marked a reunion for LeBlanc and Ed O’Neill after they worked together on Top of the Heap, the short-lived Married … With Children spinoff.

Still, things worked out just fine for Modern Family — which kicks off its ninth season next month — and LeBlanc, who returns for the fifth and final season of Episodes Sunday evening.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com