Matt LeBlanc on a Potential Friends Reboot: 'Nobody Wants to See Joey Get His Colonoscopy!'

Matt LeBlanc may be done with his Friends character Joey Tribbiani for good.

Though former castmate Jennifer Aniston has previously said “anything” is possible, LeBlanc, 50, told Steve Harvey on Monday that he thinks a reboot of the NBC comedy is unlikely.

“Like, old Friends? Personally, I don’t think so,” the actor said on the latest episode of Steve. “I’ve talked to the writers about it. That show was a very finite period in your life, between 20 and 30, when you’re out of school but your life hadn’t really started yet and your friends are your family, and you’re kind of finding your way. When that period is over, it’s over.”

“All the characters have gone their separate ways,” he added. “I always have this standard go-to joke when people say, ‘We want to see what Joey’s doing now.’ Nobody wants to see Joey get his colonoscopy! Nobody wants to see that.”

While there have yet to be new episodes of the beloved 10-season series, fans — both new and die-hard — are able to binge watch the show on Netflix.

“God, it plays everywhere they have electricity! It seems like it’s everywhere. I still can’t believe I was a part of it,” LeBlanc shared. “I think one of the reasons it’s still so relevant is we never dealt with anything topical, you know? Nothing political, no current events. It always themes like love, trust, betrayal, friendship and family. Things that never go out.”

Fans were teased about the possibility of a Friends reunion earlier in January, after a conceptual Friends: The Movie trailer — which featured snippets of the original cast members in what appeared to be a reunion film — was uploaded to YouTube and quickly went viral, racking up more than 4 million views in 10 days.

But unfortunately for fans, the trailer was not real.

In addition to LeBlanc, star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, shot down the idea of a reboot when asked about getting the gang back together for a reunion last year.

“Do you think you it would ever happen? Do you think you could get the group together?” Savannah Guthrie asked her on the Today show. “Me personally? No,” Kudrow said. “But we have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great.”

Also, David Schwimmer, who portrayed Ross Geller, has previously expressed his thoughts on the unlikelihood of a reboot.

“Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers,” Schwimmer, 51, quipped in January. “I doubt it — I really doubt it.”