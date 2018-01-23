Matt Lauer Spotted Solo in the Hamptons After Spending Time with Wife Annette Roque

Almost two months after he was fired by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct, Matt Lauer continues to lie low in the Hamptons.

The former Today show anchor stepped out to pick up pizza and a bag of chips in Sag Harbor on Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, he and his wife Annette Roque were photographed at Bright Side Farm, their 40-acre equestrian facility in the area, according to the Daily Mail.

Lauer, 60, was not wearing his wedding band. PEOPLE confirmed in December that he and Roque had removed their rings — though a source said Lauer was “fighting to save the marriage.”

“He doesn’t want a divorce,” the source said at the time. “Both of them, their first thought is their children.” (The couple have been married for 19 years and share three kids together: sons Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.)

Matt Lauer in Sag Harbor on Monday

Matt Lauer without his wedding ring in Sag Harbor on Monday

In the wake of Lauer’s firing, several insiders told PEOPLE that he was allegedly often unfaithful to Roque, whom he wed in 1998 after meeting on a blind date. (Lauer was previously married to television producer Nancy Alspaugh from 1981-88.)

“By Matt’s own admission there were struggles and challenges with his wife,” said one source. “Like many couples, they struggled with a modern marriage.”

A former longtime colleague of Lauer’s said the marriage “was never good,” adding that Lauer’s reputation as a ladies’ man bothered his wife, a former Dutch model, even before they wed.

“He was a player when she met him and she knew that,” the colleague said. “Even many years ago, he was a flirt, a philanderer. He did his thing.”

In December, a source told PEOPLE that though Lauer and Roque are going through a challenging time, they don’t want the drama to disrupt the lives of their children, who are in school.

“No long-term decisions have been made” about the future of their marriage, the source said. “They’re still taking it day by day.”

Lauer addressed the allegations in a statement released in November.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”