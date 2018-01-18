Matt Czuchry understands firsthand just how diehard fans of a TV series can be.

The Gilmore Girls alum, who starred as Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) college boyfriend Logan Huntzberger on the Amy Sherman-Palladino dramedy, vividly remembers coming face-to-face with viewers who confronted him in public over the actions of his character when the show was airing.

Throughout the seven-season series, Rory had three boyfriends (Dean, Jess and Logan), and most viewers sided with one of them, eventually sparking Team Dean, Team Jess and Team Logan.

WB/Patrick Eccelsine/© Warner Bros./Everett

“When you go out into the world, do you have to deal with the rivalry of these teams? Because you’re bad for Rory,” Stephen Colbert asked Czuchry — who is starring on Fox’s new medical drama The Resident — on Wednesday evening’s episode of The Late Show.

“In the first season especially, people would just come up to me just immediately without saying anything and said, ‘You know, you’re a real a——.’ That’s what they would do,” said Czuchry, 40, who revealed that the name-calling “pretty much” started immediately: “first couple episodes in.”

The College of Charleston alum explained: “I would ask them, ‘Okay, why am I an a——?’ And they [would say], ‘You know why you’re an a——.’ And that was it.”

According to the actor, the woman would proceed to tell him, ” ‘I’m team Jess’ or ‘I’m team Dean,’ ” and Czuchry would quickly realize, “Oh, you’re talking about the character on the show.”

Said Czuchry: “Literally, people would just come up to me and say how much of an a—— I was.”

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

In fall 2016, Sherman-Palladino released Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, during which audiences caught up with the beloved cast in the years since the series wrapped with season 7 in May 2007. Throughout A Year in the Life, which transported audiences back to the beloved town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, the cast lived out an entire year in four seasonally-specific episodes: Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall.

But although Sherman-Palladino addressed numerous burning queries within the six hours of footage — including Luke and Lorelai getting married, the reveal of the final four words and addressing Richard Gilmore’s death — four burning questions still remain, including: Will Rory end up with Logan or Jess?

Although the fourth episode (“Fall”) revealed that Dean (Jared Padalecki) is married and is expecting a fourth child with his wife Jenny, both Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and Logan are still possibilities in capturing Rory’s heart.

Netflix/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Prior to getting married, Luke asked his nephew if he’s over Rory. “Yep, long over,” Jess responded. But as he walked away, he gazed back into her Stars Hollow house and admired his ex-girlfriend from afar, clearly revealing to fans that he was not over her.

Logan, also, still cares for his college sweetheart. Despite living in London and being engaged to a woman for the sake of the families’ “dynastic plan,” Logan attempted to win Rory back by whisking her away for a night. Alas, she said goodbye to pursue writing her book. At the wrap of the series, it’s revealed that she is pregnant, most likely with Logan’s child (he’s the only man that audiences know her to be intimate with aside from a one-night stand in the “Spring” episode, which would be 5-6 months before the “Fall” episode when she announces her pregnancy).

Would she give Logan another chance? Or would she reconsider a shot with Jess, the bad boy who finally found his way and encouraged her to write her story? These — and more — questions leave hope for another Year in the Life.

The Resident premieres Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Fox.