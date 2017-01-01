MASH Star William Christopher Has Died at 84

William Christopher, who rose to fame playing Father John Mulcahy on M*A*S*H, has died, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 84.

According to his rep, Christopher died at 5:10 a.m. PT on Saturday morning with his wife nearby. Christopher’s son, John Christopher, told ABC that the actor died from a non-small cell lung carcinoma at his home in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

According to his rep, Christopher was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago. He had begun a new treatment about a month ago but his health deteriorated “about a week ago.” He entered hospice care on Monday, Dec. 26.

“[He was] not in pain he went peacefully,” his rep said.

Christopher, had a long list of TV credits, including appearances on Hogan’s Heroes, Gomer Pyle: USMC and The Love Boat. He also did voice-over work for the 1980s hit Smurfs. He most recently portayed Father Tobais in a 11-episode guest stint on Days of Our Lives in 2012.

Christopher, who was a real-life Methodist priest according to TMZ, often played men of God in his frequent TV appearances.

The actor, who was born in Evanston, Illinois, is survived but his wife Barbara, and their two sons, John and Ned.