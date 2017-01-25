'I Could Not Do What I Do Without Her': 7 Female Comedians Talk Influence of Mary Tyler Moore
The legendary actress died at age 80
Posted on
More
FROM INSTANT: You Need to Hear These La La Land Covers
1 of 7
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS
"I watched The Mary Tyler Moore Show all the time and fantasized that I was Rhoda. I wanted to be Mary's best friend … Her being able to play humiliation as well as she did was very appealing." — to Entertainment Weekly
2 of 7
RACHEL BLOOM
"I could not do what I do without her." — on Twitter
3 of 7
TINA FEY
"Mary Tyler Moore was a working woman whose story lines were not always about dating and men. They were about work friendships and relationships, which is what I feel my adult life has mostly been about." — to the Sunday Times
4 of 7
ELLEN DEGENERES
"Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women." — on Twitter
5 of 7
GIRLS SHOW-RUNNER JENNI KONNER
"I think Girls IS Mary Tyler Moore-ish." — at the New York Television Festival's Creative Keynote, on creating complicated roles for women
6 of 7
LEA THOMPSON
"Mary will probably be really mad if she hears us say we're trying to be Mary Tyler Moore. But every show with a girl is always looking to be the Mary Tyler Moore of the '90s." — in a 1995 EW interview on her new show, Caroline in the City
7 of 7
ZOOEY DESCHANEL
"You can't have a television show that can run for a long time based on one person. You don't have Mary Tyler Moore without Rhoda." — to Entertainment Weekly
See Also
More
FROM INSTANT: You Need to Hear These La La Land Covers
More
The Story Behind Mary Tyler Moore's Iconic Hat Toss — and All the Pop Culture Tributes It Inspired
How Mary Tyler Moore Helped Shape Modern Feminism
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mary Tyler Moore Was 'Stunned' to Be Honored with 2012 SAG Life Achievement Award