'I Could Not Do What I Do Without Her': 7 Female Comedians Talk Influence of Mary Tyler Moore

The legendary actress died at age 80

By @mariayagoda

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS

"I watched The Mary Tyler Moore Show all the time and fantasized that I was Rhoda. I wanted to be Mary's best friend … Her being able to play humiliation as well as she did was very appealing." — to Entertainment Weekly

RACHEL BLOOM

"I could not do what I do without her." — on Twitter

TINA FEY

"Mary Tyler Moore was a working woman whose story lines were not always about dating and men. They were about work friendships and relationships, which is what I feel my adult life has mostly been about." — to the Sunday Times

ELLEN DEGENERES

"Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women." — on Twitter

GIRLS SHOW-RUNNER JENNI KONNER

"I think Girls IS Mary Tyler Moore-ish." — at the New York Television Festival's Creative Keynote, on creating complicated roles for women

LEA THOMPSON

"Mary will probably be really mad if she hears us say we're trying to be Mary Tyler Moore. But every show with a girl is always looking to be the Mary Tyler Moore of the '90s." — in a 1995 EW interview on her new show, Caroline in the City

ZOOEY DESCHANEL

"You can't have a television show that can run for a long time based on one person. You don't have Mary Tyler Moore without Rhoda." — to Entertainment Weekly

