Mary Tyler Moore, ‘Beloved Icon’ and Pioneering Star, Laid to Rest in Connecticut

Mary Tyler Moore, the beloved actress and activist who broke ground with her eponymous television show, was laid to rest at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Fairfield, Connecticut, on Sunday, according to the Connecticut Post.

About 50 of the sitcom icon’s family and friends reportedly gathered for a private ceremony. According to the Post, the cemetery was open to the public Sunday afternoon for fans looking to honor the late star.

The funeral reportedly started around 11 a.m., as mourners first gathered in a small, white chapel before Moore’s body was buried.

Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80, and a source told PEOPLE Moore had been on a ventilator and had been hospitalized with pneumonia due to complications from her diabetes.

Her longtime rep issued a statement to PEOPLE on the day of her death: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Moore was diagnosed with diabetes at 33, and in 2009 told PEOPLE that “I thought I’d have to recline on a chaise the rest of my life.”

“There have been challenges,” she said later. “But I’ve triumphed.”