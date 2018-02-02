'Damn, Gina!' The Cast of Martin Reunites and Talks Rumored Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

Martin Lawrence‘s 1992 sitcom Martin was one of the most acclaimed shows of the ’90s — running for five seasons on Fox, thrusting stand-up comedian Lawrence and actors Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold into stardom and landing its popular phrase “Damn, Gina!” in the cultural lexicon.

So when Lawrence, Campbell-Martin and Arnold were recorded out for a steak lunch in Burbank by TMZ cameras Thursday, it was no surprise the first question on everyone’s mind would be of a reboot.

“Never say never,” Lawrence, 52, told the outlet. “We don’t know nothing right now, but never say never.”

“Within life there’s always new beginnings and there’s always change and there’s always new plateaus, so we’ll see what’s happening,” Arnold, 48, added.

Perhaps Campbell-Martin, 49, gave the clearest answer. “We can’t tell y’all s—” she said, laughing.

Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Thomas Mikal Ford in Martin Everett

Martin went off the air in 1997 among serious riffs between Lawrence and Campbell-Martin, with Campbell accusing Lawrence of sexual harassment and agreeing only to return for the show’s final season if the two actors never shot scenes together.

All seem so be well now. They even reunited in October 2016 with the rest of their castmates to celebrate the life of their late costar and friend Tommy Ford, who played Tommy Strawn on show.

Thursday’s love-fest spilled over on social media too; Lawrence, Campbell-Martin, and Arnold all shared photos of their reunion together.

RELATED VIDEO: Fuller House Cast Opens Up About How They’ve Changed Since ‘Full House’ Launched 30 Years Ago

Just because the Martin cast didn’t have specific details about if their show were coming back doesn’t mean they didn’t have opinions about what they would do.

“I don’t think we have to do it the same way. I think we have to be funny and entertaining and give people heartfelt stories,” Lawrence told TMZ.

“We defiantly want to be current. We’re not trying to relive anything,” said Arnold. “We’re trying to give credence to the plat and to show how the past has evolved and made us into who we are. We’re blessed because the 90s were a great time and we would love to recreate it and bring it back to life.”