Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Talk Weirdest Food Cravings, Biggest Disaster in the Kitchen & More

Praise be: The unexpectedly delightful combination of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg is back.

The hilarious duo is once again hitting the small screen for VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, and in honor of the upcoming season 2, they sat down with PEOPLE Now for a round of Confess Sesh.

First up was the rapper’s weirdest food craving: peanut butter, pickles and potato chips on a sandwich. (For the record, Stewart, 76, thinks that sounds delicious.)

Up next, Stewart revealed what she would do if she were Beyoncé for the day.

“I would dance and sing and dress up and put [on] long blonde hair,” she said.

“And twerk?” offered Snoop, 45.

The hip hop star then shared the funniest headline he’s read about himself.

“That Snoop Dogg’s career is failing drastically,” he said.

“I know who wrote that,” chuckled Stewart. (Spoiler alert: It was President Donald Trump.)

And last but not least, we had to ask the domestic guru about her biggest disaster in the kitchen.

“Oh, I’ve had lots of disasters, but I never let anybody know about them — that’s the secret,” she said. “But the worst one was I was catering a party for Paul Newman. He was my neighbor, and he asked me to cater a party for him. He wanted Moroccan food, so I might b’stillas, which are pigeon pies. Beautiful ones, with their design of powdered sugar on the top — I think there were 10 of them.”

“I put them out on my stone wall to cool before we packed them in the truck,” she continued. “And my beautiful little dog, Little Bear, ate the tops off all 10.”

“What did you do to him?” Snoop asked.

“To Little Bear? Nothing!” Stewart replied. “It was my fault.”

“He couldn’t have been a black dog, then,” Snoop joked. “That’d have been Little Bear’s last day.”

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party returns Monday at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.