Martha Stewart Wanted to Use Copies of Her Magazine to Protect Herself from Prison Stabbings

Martha Stewart had an interesting idea about how to protect herself in prison.

During the Watch What Happens Live After Show, Snoop Dogg — who stars alongside the 76-year-old on Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party — was asked to share the best story Stewart had ever told him about her time in jail.

“Well, she told me that when she went in there they told her to put some newspapers on to protect herself from getting stabbed and she was like, ‘Why not use my magazines? They’re a little bit thicker,’ ” the rapper remarked, much to the delight of everybody in the crowd, including host Andy Cohen, who appeared to be at a loss for words at how to respond to the hilarious story.

Stewart spent five months at West Virginia’s Alderson Federal Prison Camp in 2004 after being convicted of lying about the sale of a stock.

Although Stewart served her time in a minimum security prison, during an interview with Katie Couric on the journalist’s self-titled podcast last year, the 76-year-old lifestyle expert described the experience as “horrifying.”

“It was horrifying and no one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity, really, except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that,” she said. “It’s a very, very awful thing.”

“There are lots and lots of disturbing things that go on in an incarceration like that,” she added. “In minimum security you still couldn’t walk out the gate or cross the river. There’s still guards and it’s still nasty.”

Stewart previously opened up to PEOPLE about her unlikely friendship with Snoop Dogg, crediting the rapper for bringing out this playful side.

“When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is,” she said. “That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom.”

“He’s a very nice person. He’s very funny, and he’s very silly,” the cookbook author added. “And he’s half in and half out all the time so you never know which is the real Snoop, which is also kind of fun.”