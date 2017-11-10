Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Learns of Her Husband's Mistress: 'I'm Humiliated to My Core'

Dr. Jackie Walters is left stunned on Friday’s episode of Married to Medicinewhen the mistress of her husband, Curtis Berry, goes to the press with her side of the story.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the episode and the moment Walters reads the interview from Natasha Pearson, who alleged to RadarOnline that she had “an intense sexual relationship” with Berry for months, unaware that he was married.

Though Walters knew of Berry’s infidelity, when photos first published by Media Take Out surfaced, she was caught off guard by Pearson’s story.

“I’m in shock,” she says on the Bravo reality show, reading the article. “It is the mistress giving her version of the story. I didn’t think this could get any worse than it had already got.”

“I’m humiliated to my core,” Walters adds. “This is absolutely painful when you read this kind of information about your husband.”

Walter’s castmates Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb-Lunceford and Toya Bush-Harris are equally shocked by the news in the clip, as they discuss Pearson’s claims and the effect they’ll have on Walters.

On Nov. 3, Walters opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about Berry’s infidelity.

“I didn’t intend to share it,” the OB/GYN and two-time breast cancer survivor said. “However, it was addressed. It’s one of those things that you do better than healing in private than you do allowing the public to share it. So yeah, tough is … tough is probably an understatement.”

Things haven’t been easy since. And while fans will have to watch to see what happens, Walters admitted to PEOPLE she’s still working through a long journey to forgiveness.

“If you asked me to describe Dr. Jackie in season 5, I think my line would be, ‘Dr. Jackie gets to decide on the courage to forgive vs. the freedom not to.’ That’s kind of where I live in season 5,” she said.

“The forgiveness part of infidelity is a spiritual journey and it does not always happen overnight,” she continued “I’m certainly at a place where I can forgive most, if not everybody. But how can infidelity-damaged relationships survive? It’s such a rollercoaster effect. And deciding to stay or not to stay changes from day to day.”