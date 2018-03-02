Marriages Crumble in the Married to Medicine Season 5 Reunion Trailer

After a jaw-dropping season, the ladies of Married to Medicine are gathering for their first-ever three-part reunion — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer.

Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Mariah Huq and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe will all break down the season’s biggest moments at the reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen.

While the medicine part of the women’s lives seems to be on solid ground, many of their marriages aren’t.

The Married to Medicine reunion Bravo

Dr. Jackie and her husband Curtis Berry have gone their separate ways after his affair made headlines; the OB/GYN and two-time breast cancer survivor filed for divorce days later.

Quad and her husband of five years, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, have also hit a crossroads in their marriage. “We can’t continue the way we’re going,” she tells Cohen before a startling new revelation from Dr. Gregory threatens to tear their marriage further apart.

And then there’s OBGYN Dr. Simone and her husband Cecil Whitmore. As PEOPLE reported exclusively in January, Dr. Simone announced at the reunion that she and Cecil are divorcing after 21 years together — news that took her fellow cast mates by surprise.

The cast of Married to Medicine and Andy Cohen

The husbands join their wives for the reunion, where Cecil tells Cohen through tears, “I feel neglected.”

Dr. Simone doesn’t have much sympathy. “Cecil is full of b——-!,” she screams in response.

RELATED VIDEO: Married to Medicine‘s Simone Whitmore Divorcing Husband Cecil After 21 Years: ‘I Am Done’

Elsewhere in the reunion, Metcalfe reveals why she made the decision to be a stay-at-home mom and what really happened with her nanny, Miss Renee; Bush-Harris’ sex life is put in the hot seat; and Kimes and Huq get into a dramatic confrontation backstage.

Married to Medicine airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. The reunion kicks off March 9.