Married to Medicine's Quad Webb-Lunceford Says Marriage Is in Turmoil: We Are at 'a Crossroads'

Quad Webb-Lunceford and her husband of eight years Dr. Gregory Lunceford have hit “a crossroads” in their marriage, she says in an exclusive clip from Friday’s Married to Medicine.

The couple, who wed in 2012, have been at odds this season on the hit Bravo show — Quad claiming Gregory has been able to give her physical things but unable to support her emotionally.

They’ve tried to discuss his emotional vacancy twice before, but Gregory (a psychiatrist) has always got up and left the conversation, refusing to discuss their problems (it might not help matters that Quad had admitted to blocking his phone number when she’s angry.)

Quad Webb-Lunceford and Gregory Lunceford Moses Robinson/Getty

On Friday’s episode, though, Gregory doesn’t have anywhere to go as he and Quad sit down with two other couples to talk in a “marital focus group.”

“The people at the marital focus group are very close friends of ours,” Quad explains. “It’s a safe zone. I don’t feel embarrassed, I don’t feel I need to hide something.”

“We have tried therapy a few times and it hasn’t worked out for us,” Gregory adds. “So this is a group of friends, all of whom have been through their own issues. And we get together and support each other in our marriages.”

Unfortunately, things take a turn when Gregory gets up to take a call.

“When I got into this, I kind of already knew that I would be second to his career,” Quad says, telling Gregory upon his return to the group, ” I understand I am No. 2.”

“You’re not No. 2 though. You are No. 1 in my life,” Gregory tries to assure Quad.

It doesn’t work. “Here’s the thing … you had to just leave the focus group and our marriage is in turmoil right now,” she says. “And you had to just get up and excuse yourself to go deal with your patients. Which makes me No. 2.”

Married to Medicine airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.