MAFS' Vanessa Nelson on Meeting 100 Potential Husbands on Second Chances: 'I Tried Not to Panic'

Navigating marriage to a total stranger, Vanessa Nelson won over Married at First Sight fans on her season of Kinetic Content’s hit show. But after the show ended, happily ever after did as well for the corporate events manager, who eventually divorced her match, Tres Russell. On Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Nelson gets another shot at love as she dates multiple suitors with the guidance of MAFS‘s experts, including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Rachel DeAlto. Nelson’s blogging about her journey exclusively for PEOPLE.

Guys galore, countless dates and a second chance? How lucky can a girl be?! This second chance didn’t come easy. As I watch the first episode of the next chapter in my life, the opening scenes are all about my previous search for Mr. Right and everything that happens when being married is just wrong! Seeing myself look disappointed, frustrated and totally exhausted isn’t the Vanessa I know anymore and as the dating begins, I say hello to the new me.

Let’s start with the question on everyone’s mind. What would you do if you had a line of guys waiting to meet you? Freak out! I was so excited and flattered that so many men wanted a few minutes just to meet me. I also tried not to panic about meeting 100 guys in one day. I’m a hard-working lady, but speed dating this many guys should be a world record. If I can give any advice about speed dating, it’s keep an open mind, lots of energy drinks and have fun!

The guys were so fun and up for anything during our speed dates. I got so many thoughtful presents, some cheesy pick-up lines and even a magic trick. My first dater was a guy named Andre and I loved that he brought me books and thought of my intellectual side. Chris was absolutely hilarious and rapped the entire three minutes we had together. Good thing he was cute! There were also a lot of interesting (and by interesting I mean weird, crazy and possibly insane) men. It was so awkward when I wasn’t interested in a guy at the next date. I definitely didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings but I also didn’t waste anyone’s time.

Having my girls with me helped so much. They asked embarrassing questions, picked up on things I didn’t see and grilled these guys to a crisp. At our next group date, I loved seeing my friend Monique and my sister Kenya make these guys squirm. I wanted to use this second date to see who was going to step up and who was really going to show me their personality. Cutting the group down from 100 to 50 wasn’t easy. It’s all over my face that I have to cut this group in half again!

Dr. Pepper gives some great advice during this second event: that I need to watch how the guys interact with each other. Out of nowhere this arm wrestling competition breaks out and I am less than impressed. I’m thinking if a guy has to do that much work to prove his “manliness,” then he’s probably compensating for some other things. Hmmmm. By the end of that night, I had a pretty good idea of the guys I wanted to continue to date. Splitting the group in two and breaking up with one half was so difficult! Talk about awkward. There were so many great guys, but I can’t date 50 guys at once.

This dating experience is one that can teach someone watching so much. Dating isn’t always easy and dating a large group of competitive men made this experience even crazier. I can’t wait to share the rest of the season with everyone and I hope to inspire people to never get knocked down in love. There’s always a second chance!

Married at First Sight: Second Chances airs Tuesdays (10:15 p.m.) on Lifetime.