Married at First Sight's Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast Announce Divorce After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Married at First Sight‘s Sonia Granados and her husband Nick Pendergrast are divorcing.

The stars of the FYI reality series both released a joint statement on Twitter Wednesday announcing their separation and divorce after less than a year of marriage.

“We are sad to share that after almost a year of marriage, we have decided to separate and file for divorce,” the statement reads. “Thank you in advance for your love and support through this difficult time! We look forward to growing and continuing to learn about ourselves from what we still consider to be a meaningful experience with MAFS.”

Don't be discouraged. This is still a love story. pic.twitter.com/TJda8V0x8i — Sonia Granados (@sonia_mafs) March 22, 2017

Despite not finding forever love on the show, Granados is thankful for the positive influence that she and her husband were able to make. “I may not have found forever on #MAFS but we were able to inspire people to give to the homeless AND open eyes to foster care #blessed,” she tweeted.

I may not have found forever on #MAFS but we were able to inspire people to give to the homeless AND open eyes to foster care #blessed — Sonia Granados (@sonia_mafs) March 23, 2017

Granados, a passionate and dedicated social worker, met and married Pendergrast on season 4 of the FYI series in 2016.

On the show, six individuals partake in an extreme social experiment and legally get married the moment they first meet after they are matched together by relationship experts.